180 More Contracted Dengue Fever

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

180 more contracted dengue fever

At least 180 new dengue fever cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Directorate General Health Services here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 180 new dengue fever cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Directorate General Health Services here on Thursday.

With the confirmation of 180 new cases, the number of active cases has climbed to 1298 and overall number of dengue patients in the province to 7660.

Since its outbreak, the disease has claimed 08 lives in the province. However, no fresh death has occurred due to the disease during the last 24 hours.

290 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 6354.

