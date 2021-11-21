UrduPoint.com

180 New Cases Of Corona Detected, No Death Reported

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:00 PM

180 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 180 new corona positive cases emerged when 11,973 tests were conducted, however, no death was reported due to coronavirus on Sunday.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported. He said that till last Saturday the number death and was 7,611.

Shah said that 11,973 samples were tested which detected 180 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,647,694 tests have been conducted against which 473,186 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 452,859 patients have recovered, including 11 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,716 patients were under treatment, of them 12,499 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 197 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 194 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 180 new cases, 25 have been detected from Karachi, including 11 from East, 9 South, Korangi and Malir 2 each, 1 Central. Hyderabad has 20, Jamshoro 16, Sanghar and Sujawal 14 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Matiari 12, Dadu and Thatta 10 each, Badin 8, Tharparkar 7, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Tando Allahyar 6, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 2 each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 23,425,138 vaccinations have been administered up to November 19, and added that during the last 24 hours 58,402 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,483,540 vaccines have administered which constituted 43.79 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

