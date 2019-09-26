180 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab
Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:02 PM
Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 180 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday
Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 306,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.
A sum of over Rs 5.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were registered against seven of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.