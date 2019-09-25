180 power pilferers held in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 180 power pilferers during operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, said Mepco official on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 180 power pilferers during operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, said Mepco official on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 322,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 5.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 14 of them on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.