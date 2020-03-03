180 proclaimed offenders in seven days: DPO Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district police officer (DPO) Masoor Aman Tuesday said that during crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) the district police arrested 180 POs in one week.

Addressing press conference here, he said that most of the POs were at large from ten to 20 years and even one PO Nazar Hussain was having one million bounty by the government.

The DPO said that PO Nazar Hussain r/o Shakardara here was at large from last twenty years and wanted to Punjab and Kohat police in 22 cases and apprehended in a joint operation by police, elite force and an intelligence agency.