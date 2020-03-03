UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

180 Proclaimed Offenders In Seven Days: DPO Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:29 PM

180 proclaimed offenders in seven days: DPO Kohat

The district police officer (DPO) Masoor Aman Tuesday said that during crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) the district police arrested 180 POs in one week

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district police officer (DPO) Masoor Aman Tuesday said that during crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) the district police arrested 180 POs in one week.

Addressing press conference here, he said that most of the POs were at large from ten to 20 years and even one PO Nazar Hussain was having one million bounty by the government.

The DPO said that PO Nazar Hussain r/o Shakardara here was at large from last twenty years and wanted to Punjab and Kohat police in 22 cases and apprehended in a joint operation by police, elite force and an intelligence agency.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Po Kohat Criminals From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

31 minutes ago

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

49 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

1 hour ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.