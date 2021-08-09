180 suspects held, arms, drugs recovered

Kohat police have taken into custody one hundred and eighty suspects, including 5 wanted fugitives and 9 facilitators during a large-scale search and strike operation on the outskirts of the district in Afghan refugee camps

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Kohat police have taken into custody one hundred and eighty suspects, including 5 wanted fugitives and 9 facilitators during a large-scale search and strike operation on the outskirts of the district in Afghan refugee camps.

A large cache of automatic weapons and drugs was recovered in the intelligence-based operation.

The search operation was conducted to ensure peace during Ashura in the suburbs of Urban and Rural Circle police stations. During operation at Afghan refugee camps in Ublan, Ghamkole, Chechen, and Ghulam Banda weapons and drugs were seized during the house-to-house search operation.

Police said 5 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 3 repeaters, 7 guns, 13 pistols, hundreds of cartridges, 30 chargers, 6kg hashish, and 120 grams of heroin were recovered during the operation.

Following District Police Officer Kohat's special orders, Sohail Khalid's search and strike operations have been intensified in the district to maintain law and order and make the monitoring process more effective during the Muharram.

The spokesman Kohat police said more than 150 houses were searched in a six-hour search and strike operation in the suburbs and the population of Afghan refugee camps led by SHOs of all Circle SDPOs and police stations.

Heavy contingent of Police Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs, women police, and civil intelligence agency DSB personnel took part in the operation.

The area roads were cordoned off and armored vehicles were parked at major intersections allowing no one to enter or leave without checking.