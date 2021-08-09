UrduPoint.com

180 Suspects Held, Arms, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:05 PM

180 suspects held, arms, drugs recovered

Kohat police have taken into custody one hundred and eighty suspects, including 5 wanted fugitives and 9 facilitators during a large-scale search and strike operation on the outskirts of the district in Afghan refugee camps

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Kohat police have taken into custody one hundred and eighty suspects, including 5 wanted fugitives and 9 facilitators during a large-scale search and strike operation on the outskirts of the district in Afghan refugee camps.

A large cache of automatic weapons and drugs was recovered in the intelligence-based operation.

The search operation was conducted to ensure peace during Ashura in the suburbs of Urban and Rural Circle police stations. During operation at Afghan refugee camps in Ublan, Ghamkole, Chechen, and Ghulam Banda weapons and drugs were seized during the house-to-house search operation.

Police said 5 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 3 repeaters, 7 guns, 13 pistols, hundreds of cartridges, 30 chargers, 6kg hashish, and 120 grams of heroin were recovered during the operation.

Following District Police Officer Kohat's special orders, Sohail Khalid's search and strike operations have been intensified in the district to maintain law and order and make the monitoring process more effective during the Muharram.

The spokesman Kohat police said more than 150 houses were searched in a six-hour search and strike operation in the suburbs and the population of Afghan refugee camps led by SHOs of all Circle SDPOs and police stations.

Heavy contingent of Police Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs, women police, and civil intelligence agency DSB personnel took part in the operation.

The area roads were cordoned off and armored vehicles were parked at major intersections allowing no one to enter or leave without checking.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Law And Order Drugs Vehicles Kohat Circle Women All Refugee Muharram

Recent Stories

New Zealand secondary school students compete for ..

New Zealand secondary school students compete for Chinese proficiency

3 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes lower Monday

ChiNext Index closes lower Monday

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia's capital experiences severe air pollutio ..

Mongolia's capital experiences severe air pollution due to Siberian wildfires

3 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize puppet show to highlight journey ..

PNCA to organize puppet show to highlight journey of Pakistan Independence

3 minutes ago
 Over 80,000 People Evacuated in China's Sichuan Du ..

Over 80,000 People Evacuated in China's Sichuan Due to Downpours

3 minutes ago
 PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore ..

PM will inaugurate Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore today

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.