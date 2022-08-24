180 trapped people rescued in Nasirabad: DC Hussain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The trapped people are being rescued by boats in various villages of Manjhushoori area of Nasirabad district, so far more than 180 people have been rescued and shifted to safe places and the process of distributing ration was also going on.

In the first phase, old people, women and children are being evacuated. District administration is trying to evacuate others to safe places as soon as possible. FC Colonel Ahmed Khan and his entire team's efforts are commendable.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Hussain while talking on the occasion of the rescue operation in Manjhushoori.

On this occasion, FC 72 Wing Commander Colonel Ahmed Khan and other tehsil administrations were present.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hussain said that due to the rain, the district administration was facing difficulties in the rehabilitation works including relief to the flood victims, but our morale was not down, we were still serving the people with the same enthusiasm in difficult times.

He said that at present the teams of PDMA and FC along with the district administration are evacuating the trapped people and two boats were engaged in the rescue operation.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the process of distribution of tent ration to the flood victims was also going on, people were facing difficulties due to heavy rains saying that more tents and rations were being ordered.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chithar Khadim Hussain Khosa along with his other staff is conducting a survey regarding the distribution of tent rations to the victims who have not received tent rations as soon as possible, the supply of goods should be started.