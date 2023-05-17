180 women to be imparted entrepreneur training in Balochistan; Dr. Rubaba Buledi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday said that as many as 180 women from Quetta and other parts of the province would be provided with training on the latest trends of entrepreneurship. "The government is committed to empower women folk as the efforts of governmental and non-governmental welfare organizations are continuing to make women socially and financially stable in Balochistan," she said while addressing the launching ceremony of the Balochistan Women's Leaders Convention Report organized in collaboration with the Balochistan Rural Support Program and the Rural Support Program Network here at the local hotel.

Secretary Women Development Department Syed Sikander Shah, former minister Roshan Khursheed Barocha, CEO BRSP Dr. Tahir Rasheed CEO RSPN, Shandana Khan and groups of businesswomen from across the province were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the traditions and culture of each district of Balochistan was different, therefore it was not possible to implement the same traditional business method in every district.

"Economically empowered women can be better decision makers; she said, adding that it was important to lay the foundation for sustainable development by providing more opportunities for economic development to women.

She recalled that in Balochistan, the legislative assembly had enacted legislation for the collective welfare of women and their rights, including the prevention of child marriage as compared to the past.

However, she underlined the need for taking concrete steps for the effective implementation of current laws. There is extraordinary progress towards financial and economic stability in Balochistan, she added. The provincial government will continue to patronize and provide all possible support to all such organizations that will lend a helping hand to the government, she said, while reiterating the government's resolve.

Earlier, the parliamentary secretary gave away awards to the successful businesswomen.