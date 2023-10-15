Open Menu

1800 Liters Iranian Diesel, NCP Items Worth Over Rs.18 Million Siezed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

1800 liters Iranian diesel, NCP items worth over Rs.18 million siezed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 1800 Iranian diesel and other non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 18.8 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Darazinda Police station.

According to the police spokesman, a police team of Darazinda Police station led by SDPO Darazanda circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Deen Muhammad Khan and in-charge Aman Mela check post HC Rahmanullah inspected several vehicles.

During checking, the police recovered 1800 Liters of Iranian diesel, NCP items including 5400 sticks of cigarettes, 54 sacks of chalia, 170 cartons of cream, 11 cartons of shampoo, 13 sacks of shoppers, 16 bundles of tyres, 25 sacks of pistachios, 01 sack of Spare parts, 02 sacks of clothes, 01 sack of plastic, 01 sack of china salt, 01 sack of computer mouse, 02 engines of bike and 78 sacks of cream cheese.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 18.8 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

