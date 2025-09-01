1800 Police Cops Deployed For Polio 04 Day Campaign
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the ongoing four-day anti-polio campaign here on Monday, informed police spokesman. Around 1,800 officers and personnel have been deployed across the district to ensure safety of polio teams.
A total of 554 polio teams, 304 transit points, and 207 centers are being provided security.
Police mobile units, the Elite Force, and Dolphin Squad are carrying out special patrols in different areas to maintain law and order.
According to a police spokesperson, foolproof security has been put in place for the campaign. Rawalpindi Police remain fully committed and active in protecting the lives and property of citizens.
The campaign will be conducted in Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi Rural, and Taxila Rural.
