1800 women received driving license so far: CTO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rao Naeem Shahid on Tuesday said that 1800 women had received training and driving licenses so far in the district.

This training is part of the project 'Women on Vehicle' that was launched in the year 2016.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection, the chief traffic officer said that the Punjab government initiated this project in 2016 to encourage women drivers enabling them to end their dependency on others for routine matters.

He said that around 1,800 women had completed their training and received their driving license so far in the district. He said that driving was much needed for women as they could drive their children to schools, and it also came in handy in case of any emergency.

Rao Naeem said that women could be made strong with support and encouragement which was needed for educating the next generation.

On this occasion, he distributed certificates among the women drivers after the completion of their training session.