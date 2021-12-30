UrduPoint.com

18,000 Cops To Be Deputed In All Churches In Punjab On New Year Night

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Thursday that more than 18,000 police officials would be deputed in all churches across the province for security of 1924 programmes on new year night.

He said the number of teams and working hours of patrolling forces around sensitive areas had also been increased.

A spokesman for the Punjab Police said that more than 5,000 officers and personnel would be on duty for security of 219 New year night programmes in Lahore. As many as 3156 officers and personnel would be on duty for security of 572 programmes of new year night in Gujranwala.

As many as 1955 officers and personnel would be on duty for the security of 206 new year night programmes in Sheikhupura.

A total of 1478 officers and personnel would be on duty for the security of 144 programmes of new year night in Rawalpindi.

In Sargodha, 1149 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 155 programmes of new year night. In Faisalabad, 1711 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 292 programme of new year night. In Sahiwal, 1989 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 185 programmes of new year night.

711 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 41 programs of new year night in DG Khan. In Bahawalpur, 1152 officers and officials will be on duty for the security of 110 programs of new year night.

Special squads have also been formed on new year night for cracking down on law breakerson highways and supervisory officers themselves would go out in the field for inspection ofsecurity arrangements at sensitive places, the spokesman added.

