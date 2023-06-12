18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :More than 18,00 pilgrims have received medical care in Madinah since the start of the current Islamic month, according to the figures from the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health.

Of the total, 16,101 people, of different nationalities, were treated at seasonal health centers near the Prophet's Mosque, while 2,188 were cared for at local hospitals, SPA reported.

The medical procedures provided included cardiac catheterizations, open heart surgeries, dialyses and endoscopies, the ministry said.