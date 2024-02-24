18,000 kites confiscated, 400 kite sellers, kite flyers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested more than 400 kite sellers, and kite flyers and confiscated 18,000 kites and strings from their possession during the crackdown.

According to a police spokesman, police have also recovered weapons and sound systems from their custody.

To prevent aerial firing during kite flying, More than 1600 police officers and jawan performed their duties 24 hours on rooftops and high-rise buildings.

The crackdown was also carried out by installing stairs, raids were ensured through police station mobiles, motorbikes, dolphin patrols, social media and awareness campaigns against kite flying were also conducted in the field.

According to the police spokesman, No untoward incidents while flying kites have been reported.

The cases have been registered against the arrested persons who will be severely punished. In the next phase, legal action will be taken against the owners of houses and roofs used in kite flying. The prevention of kite flying is the responsibility of society and parents as well, Rawalpindi police have arrested more than 900 people and recovered more than 76,000 kites during this year and crackdown will be continued without any discrimination.