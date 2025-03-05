18000 Litres Ghee Spills On Road After Container Turns Turtle
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) As many as 18000 litres ghee spilled on road after a container turned turtle as its tie-rod got broken near Dokota road Dunyapur here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a container carrying 18000 litres ghee was going to Narowal from Karachi when suddenly its tie-rod got broken near Dokota road Dunyapur.
As a result, ghee spilled on the road.
Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The traffic flow was shifted to link road.
Assistant Commissioner City and police were present to oversee the rescue operation.
