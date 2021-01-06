18,000 winter packages distributed among deserving in Swat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Winter packages were distributed among hundreds of beneficiaries in Kalam village of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan's social services program.

The volunteer's of Al-Khidmat went through icy and difficult roads and went door to door in Mittaltan and Usho areas of Kalam and provided winter packages consisting of warm clothes, quilts and blankets to the deserving people.

In this regard, Al-Khidmat Foundation under the social services program, winter packages are being distributed like every winter.

In order to save their distressed brothers from the oppression of severe weather, winter packages are being distributed among them. So far in winter, 18,000 winter packages have been distributed in remote backward areas including various cities across the country.

In addition to providing winter packages to deserving people at their doorsteps, special distribution programs are also organized.

Under the integrated program, lists of beneficiaries are honestly prepared after scrutiny, coupons are issued to them and the winter package is handed over to these beneficiaries.