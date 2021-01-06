UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18,000 Winter Packages Distributed Among Deserving In Swat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

18,000 winter packages distributed among deserving in Swat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Winter packages were distributed among hundreds of beneficiaries in Kalam village of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan's social services program.

The volunteer's of Al-Khidmat went through icy and difficult roads and went door to door in Mittaltan and Usho areas of Kalam and provided winter packages consisting of warm clothes, quilts and blankets to the deserving people.

In this regard, Al-Khidmat Foundation under the social services program, winter packages are being distributed like every winter.

In order to save their distressed brothers from the oppression of severe weather, winter packages are being distributed among them. So far in winter, 18,000 winter packages have been distributed in remote backward areas including various cities across the country.

In addition to providing winter packages to deserving people at their doorsteps, special distribution programs are also organized.

Under the integrated program, lists of beneficiaries are honestly prepared after scrutiny, coupons are issued to them and the winter package is handed over to these beneficiaries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat From

Recent Stories

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

13 seconds ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

22 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up; drugs, weapon recovered

8 minutes ago

Serbia Procures 2Mln Doses of Russian Coronavirus ..

8 minutes ago

FBR urged to revise mandatory filing of taxpayers' ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.