Open Menu

180,000 Liters Of Smuggled Irani Diesel Worth Rs 50 M Seized In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

180,000 liters of smuggled Irani diesel worth Rs 50 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a bid of smuggling recovering 180,000 liters Irani diesel worth Rs 50 million here in the limits of Mughal Kot Police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle along with Mughal Kot Police Station SHO Rehmat Ullah foiled a major smuggling attempt during a police blockade. The police stopped three Boozer trucks bearing registration numbers (TMD-8883, TLW-867 and TLW-196) for checking.

During the check, the police recovered 60,000 liters Irani Diesel from each of the Boozer trucks.

Later, all three vehicles along with the whole quantity of Irani Diesel were handed over to the Customs authorities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Circle All From Million

Recent Stories

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excell ..

President of Tatarstan lauds organisational excellence of UAE President’s Cup ..

22 minutes ago
 India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G2 ..

India&#039;s G20 has truly been a people&#039;s G20: Jaishankar  

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of H ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Hellenic Republic at Wahat Al K ..

22 minutes ago
 International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs ..

International Fund for Houbara Conservation signs MoU with Khalifa University at ..

22 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

1 hour ago
UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

1 hour ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

3 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

4 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

4 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan