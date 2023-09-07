180,000 liters of smuggled Irani diesel worth Rs 50 m seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a bid of smuggling recovering 180,000 liters Irani diesel worth Rs 50 million here in the limits of Mughal Kot Police station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Darazinda Circle along with Mughal Kot Police Station SHO Rehmat Ullah foiled a major smuggling attempt during a police blockade. The police stopped three Boozer trucks bearing registration numbers (TMD-8883, TLW-867 and TLW-196) for checking.

During the check, the police recovered 60,000 liters Irani Diesel from each of the Boozer trucks.

Later, all three vehicles along with the whole quantity of Irani Diesel were handed over to the Customs authorities.