1,802 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi administration had registered as many as 1,802 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, he said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 438 premises, issued tickets to 646 and a fine of Rs 31,33,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 150 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 310 in 2022, and four in 2021 during the period. The health officer further stated that presently,47 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals out of which 27 were confirmed cases.

He added that no patient had died so far while 111 patients had been discharged from public health facilities after treatment. During the last 24 hours, he said 13 more cases were reported while 63 FIRs,18 tickets, and 28 premises were sealed.

Dr Sajjad said that during indoor surveillance, larvae were detected at 644 sites while larvae were found at 125 spots during outdoor surveillance in the last 24 hours.

He added that anti-dengue activities were also being carried out across the district to control the breeding of larvae, however, he urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Dr Sajjad said that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.