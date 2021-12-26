MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1802 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during ongoing month of December so far, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying by task forces raided different areas of Multan including Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of a more than 2.3 million electricity units and imposed a fine of over Rs 38.6 million on power pilferers.

FIRs were also got registered 441 of them over Involvement tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.