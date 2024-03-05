Open Menu

1803 Power Pilferers Caught In Mepco Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

1803 power pilferers caught in Mepco circle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) MEPCO Circle Muzaffargarh had caught 1803 power pilferers during the operation launched from September 7, 2023 to March 4, 2024.

According to the statement issued here, these persons were caught stealing electricity red-handed, during operation.

A fine of more than Rs. 89,910836 was imposed on power pilferers across the circle during the ongoing drive.

The FIR has also been registered against 1803 persons with respective police stations to control power theft in the area.

About 1449 consumers were also arrested with the help of the police team in the operation.

Similarly, 1725 domestic consumers were fined under the same charges in the Muzaffargarh circle.

A total of 61 commercial, 9 tube wells and 8 industries were caught stealing electricity, and heavy fine had been imposed on them, the statement added.

