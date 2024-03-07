1803 power pilferers caught in month

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) MEPCO Circle Muzaffargarh caught as many as 1803 power pilferers during the operation from September 7, 2023 to March 4, this month.

According to an official statement, the said number of pilferers were caught stealing electricity red-handed.

A fine of more than Rs. 89910836 was imposed on power pilferers across the circle during the on-going drive here.

As many as 1803 FIRs were registered with respective police stations against electricity thieves in the circle.

About 1449 consumers were arrested with the help of police team in the operation.

Similarly, about 1725 domestic consumers were fined under the same charges in the circle.

A total of 61 commercial, 09 tube wells and 08 industries were caught stealing electricity, also fined on the spot during the same time period, it was said.