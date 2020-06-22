UrduPoint.com
1,803 Shops, 48 Industrial Units Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 1803 shops, 48 industrial units were sealed and 5,618 transport vehicles were impounded over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and smart lockdown imposed under Section 144 CrPC during the last 18 days.

Rs 8.

17 million fine was also imposed on shopkeepers over violation of the lockdown besides issuance of challans to 21,443 vehicles and serving warnings to 5,317 others over complaints.

This was disclosed in a meeting held with the divisional commissioner in the chair at commissioner's office on Monday. RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Pak Army officers and health representatives were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

