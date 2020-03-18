181 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Singh Government's Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said so far 181 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported across Sindh, who had been placed in isolation units.

About 141 of the affected persons were lodged in the Sukkur Isolation Centre, while 38 cases were reported from rest of the province, including Karachi, he said addressing a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly Building.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, said the first coronavirus case was reported on February 26 and the provincial government had been actively working to control the contagion.

He said now the people knew as to what the coronavirus was, and what precautions they should take to keep themselves safe from it. The public should be informed as to which effective measures were being adopted by the government to prevent the spread of the virus., he added The advisor said till date total 844 tests had been conducted to detect the coronavirus patients at three laboratories at Aga Khan Hospital, Ojha Campus of Dow University and Indus Hospital.

About 506 tests were processed at Aga Khan Hospital, 61 at Ojha Campus of Dow University Hospital and 277 at Indus Hospital, he added.

The Sindh government, he said, had imported 10,000 kits from abroad for conducting coronavirus tests.

Murtaza Wahab said the decisions taken by the task force on Tuesday were being implemented and warned of strict action if anyone violated the directives.

He said the chief minister while chairing the task force meeting, set up a Rs 3 billion fund to cope with the coronavirus, in which he (chief minister) and his cabinet members would deposit a month's salary. The bureaucracy was also contributing to the fund, he added.

He said in the present situation, extreme seriousness was needed at the government level. Some mistakes might have been committed, however, the Sindh government was working with sincere intention to confront the emergency situation, he added.

Responding to a question about Taftan border, he said it was an emergency situation, which could be countered through concerted efforts.

