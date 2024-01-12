Open Menu

181 Contestants In The Run For Victory In Capital's Constituencies

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM

181 contestants in the run for victory in capital's constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In the pulsating run-up to the upcoming election, the District Returning Officers revealed a formidable roster of 181 candidates in the capital's electoral arena.

The spotlight intensified as the Names of contenders from 46 to 63 were unveiled, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP.

In a pivotal development, a substantial 63 candidates have been granted a clean chit, boosting their electoral prospects. This nod from NA-47 underscored the meticulous scrutiny each contender undergoes, promising a contest marked by fairness and transparency.

The shifting focus to the crucial NA-48 constituency, 55 candidates have successfully navigated the nomination process, securing approval among their political aspirations. This revelation, embedded in the revised lists released by Returning Officers across all three Constituencies, sets the stage for a riveting electoral showdown.

The forthcoming General Election promises to be a riveting affair, with 181 contenders battling for victory and 63 already securing a clean slate to forge ahead in the race for public office.

Related Topics

Election All From Race Election 2018 NA-47 NA-48

Recent Stories

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

21 minutes ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

21 minutes ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

21 minutes ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

57 minutes ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

52 minutes ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

52 minutes ago
Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

52 minutes ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

52 minutes ago
 Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

52 minutes ago
 PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi ..

PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

52 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-cam ..

IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-camera trial in cipher case

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan