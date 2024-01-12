ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In the pulsating run-up to the upcoming election, the District Returning Officers revealed a formidable roster of 181 candidates in the capital's electoral arena.

The spotlight intensified as the Names of contenders from 46 to 63 were unveiled, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP.

In a pivotal development, a substantial 63 candidates have been granted a clean chit, boosting their electoral prospects. This nod from NA-47 underscored the meticulous scrutiny each contender undergoes, promising a contest marked by fairness and transparency.

The shifting focus to the crucial NA-48 constituency, 55 candidates have successfully navigated the nomination process, securing approval among their political aspirations. This revelation, embedded in the revised lists released by Returning Officers across all three Constituencies, sets the stage for a riveting electoral showdown.

The forthcoming General Election promises to be a riveting affair, with 181 contenders battling for victory and 63 already securing a clean slate to forge ahead in the race for public office.