LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 181 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 312,099 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the Punjab.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6340 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for coronavirus patients, out of which 4967 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 1350 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 983 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging coronavirus pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 2871 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2456 beds were vacant.

However, 358 beds for coronavirus patients were reserved in the isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 304 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 2770 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2010 beds were vacant while in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 763 beds reserved in HDU and 534 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 699 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all the hospitals of the provincial government, of which 198 ventilators were under use while 501 were unoccupied.

Around 229 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 84 were occupied and 145 ventilators were vacant.