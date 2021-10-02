181 dengue cases reported in Punjab during 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch told media here Friday that during last 24 hours, 181 dengue cases have been reported across Punjab.

He said that 131 dengue cases reported in Lahore, 30 in Rawalpindi, 5 each in Attock and Sargodha, 2 in Multan, one each in Vehari, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, DG Khan, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar.

This year, he added that 1,840 confirmed dengue cases including 1,478 from Lahore have been reported from all the hospitals across Punjab.

A total of 283 patients were admitted in hospitals of the province out of which 157 admitted in Lahore, 73 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Islamabad, 9 in Multan, 5 in Khushab, 3 each in Okara, Hafizabad and Attock Hospital, 2 each in Kasur, Sargodha and 2 in Gujranwala, and one each in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal.

Baloch mentioned that during 24 hours, 420,944 indoor and 94,414 outdoor places were checked across Punjab and dengue larvae were destroyed from 1,904 places.

In Lahore, 63,307 indoor and 8,375 outdoor sites were checked for dengue larvae and a total of 1,201 positive containers were destroyed.