Open Menu

181 New Cases Of Dengue In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

181 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) As many as 181 new cases of dengue were reported in the province

on Thursday.

As per recent information from the health department, 9,693 dengue cases had been

revealed in Punjab during the current year. In Lahore, 4,125 cases were recorded

followed by Rawalpindi with 2,312, Multan with 984,Faisalabad with 437 and Gujranwala

with 805 cases.

The circumstance is as yet proceeding, with Lahore detailing 93 new dengue cases,

Rawalpindi with 25, Multan with 16, Gujranwala with 25 and Faisalabad with six new

cases in the last 24 hours. Sheikhupura and Attock each announced three instances

of dengue infection though Sargodha, Sahiwal and Lodharan each kept two new instances

of dengue in a similar time frame.

Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Narowal and Nankana Sahib

each revealed one instance of dengue.

Currently,155 dengue patients are getting treatment in different hospitals across Punjab,

with 70 of them in hospitals inside the Lahore region.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan gave a convincing request for residents to keep

up with spotless and dry environmental factors as a preventive measure against

dengue fever.

A free helpline is accessible through the health department at 1033. Carefulness and proactive

measures are basic requirements to control dengue in Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Attock From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

26 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

55 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

55 minutes ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

56 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

1 hour ago
Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

1 hour ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

11 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan