181 new cases of dengue in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) As many as 181 new cases of dengue were reported in the province

on Thursday.

As per recent information from the health department, 9,693 dengue cases had been

revealed in Punjab during the current year. In Lahore, 4,125 cases were recorded

followed by Rawalpindi with 2,312, Multan with 984,Faisalabad with 437 and Gujranwala

with 805 cases.

The circumstance is as yet proceeding, with Lahore detailing 93 new dengue cases,

Rawalpindi with 25, Multan with 16, Gujranwala with 25 and Faisalabad with six new

cases in the last 24 hours. Sheikhupura and Attock each announced three instances

of dengue infection though Sargodha, Sahiwal and Lodharan each kept two new instances

of dengue in a similar time frame.

Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Narowal and Nankana Sahib

each revealed one instance of dengue.

Currently,155 dengue patients are getting treatment in different hospitals across Punjab,

with 70 of them in hospitals inside the Lahore region.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan gave a convincing request for residents to keep

up with spotless and dry environmental factors as a preventive measure against

dengue fever.

A free helpline is accessible through the health department at 1033. Carefulness and proactive

measures are basic requirements to control dengue in Punjab.