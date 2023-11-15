181 new dengue cases reported on Wed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Dengue outbreak is still active in Punjab, as 181 new cases were recorded here on Wednesday.

According to the latest Health Department data,a total of 12,045 confirmed dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

During the last 24 hours,Lahore reported 92 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 08, Multan 17, Gujranwala 32, Faisalabad 09, Narowal 04, Sheikhupura 3, Attock 03, Okara 03 and Dera Ghazi Khan reported two new dengue cases. Meanwhile, Kasur, Sargodha, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Hafizabad, Rajanpur and Jehlum each reported 1 case of dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 160 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 77 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

For those in need of Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.