181 Non-nationals' CNICs Canceled, 8152 Under Scrutiny: NADRA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

181 non-nationals' CNICs canceled, 8152 under scrutiny: NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has canceled all 181 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) which were issued to non-nationals during last three years while cases of 8,152 individuals are under scrutiny.

The Authority issues CNICs to Pakistani nationals only, but due to the presence of a large number of illegal immigrants throughout the country, it has to be extra vigilant to counter the menace of non-nationals' inclusion in database while ensuring that only genuine citizens should be registered.

The CNICs of such non-nationals were digitally impounded / canceled as and when reported.

As per official statistics, in past, a few non-nationals succeeded in obtaining CNIC by providing fake documents and through connivance of NADRA employees. It is pertinent to mention here that digitally impounding of CNICs is currently stopped on directions of Islamabad High Court.

Inquiries were also initiated against the employees involved in illegal processing, and from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, the Authority started 279 inquiries as per E&D Rules 2020 and 43 employees have been dismissed from service.

The Authority also took some initiatives to curb illegal processing, including revising existing registration policy for fresh applicants. As per the new policy, the presence and capturing of biometrics of one of the blood relatives (parents or siblings or paternal/maternal uncles or aunts) has been made mandatory for fresh applicants.

In case blood relative is not available, presence and capturing of biometric of immediate relatives (paternal/maternal uncle or aunt or cousin etc, provision of any one of the documents i.

e. birth or education certificate or domicile, interview and verification from family tree is must. In case of any doubt, the case is referred to verification board or verifying agency.

Similarly, the other initiatives included incorporation of Fresh Business Rules, regular revision/update of registration policy and procedures by introducing the following new business rules and technical checks: Biometric attestation and verification system of parliamentarians in practice since 2016 has been suspended.

Text message to verifier regarding confirmation of attestation, to head of family regarding new entry in the family (in case of fresh applicants). Ethnic language and birth sequence check, old records where biometrics where not available are being monitored, Child Registration Certificate (CRC) is being revamped by capturing photographs of all minors and biometrics of 14 and above. SMS are being sent on daily basis to the citizens to renew their CNICs. Birth proof (CBRC) has been made mandatory for CRC processing.

Moreover, under Compliance/Monitoring, an SOP has been formulated to evaluate each fresh case processed across the country on daily basis. This is helping NADRA in immediately identifying any illegal/grey areas in processing while a Steering Committee has been formed to analyze cases reported by verifying agencies and punitive actions are taken against NADRA employees and applicants accordingly.

The Authority also introduced Mystery Customer Concept to find out the grey areas.

