181 Processions, 165 Majalis To Be Held During Muharram: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 181 mourning processions and 165 Majalis would be held during Muharram ul Haram, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said on Sunday.

Talking to media on the occasion of flag march, he said the security plan for Muharram has been finalized after holding meetings with all the license holders of the Majalis.

The traffic signals on the roads leading to procession would be turned off on Muharram 9th, said DC adding that Islamabad had been a peaceful city and nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace in the Federal capital.

He said all the scholars from different school of thoughts were taken on board and ensuring cooperation with the civil administration.

To a query, the deputy commissioner said some1800 personnel of Frontier Corps would also be deployed for security of the mourners, adding that the Islamabad Capital Territory administration was in constant coordination with other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace during Muharram.

All the routes of processions would be monitored thorough Islamabad Safe City cameras to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, a flag march was conducted with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the flag march was supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Malik Jameel Zafar.

SPs, SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations, officials of district administration, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police officials and police patrolling officials participated in the March.

Flag march was started from Pakistan sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through Dhokri Chowk, Rawal Dam Road, Tiramri Chowk to Khanna Bridge via Expressway to PWD Colony to Kak Bridge to Sahala.

Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies also participated in the flag march.

The SSP operations on the occasion said the federal capital police have ensured elaborated security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to life and property of citizens.

He directed all police officials to launch an effective search operation within their jurisdictions including slum areas where most of the inhabitants are Afghans.

Malik Jameel Zafar said purpose of the flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies during the Muhram ul Haram to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city.

He directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in this regard in their respective areas.

Islamabad Police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Muharram Majalis and processions, he maintained.

