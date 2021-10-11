UrduPoint.com

181 Sites Sealed,122 FIRs Registered On Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Various departments of the Rawalpindi district government under their ongoing anti-dengue drive have sealed 181 sites, issued notices to 963 owners, registered FIRs against 122 violators and imposed a fine of Rs730,000 where standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding dengue were not being followed.

According to details, the district health authority under its ongoing anti-dengue drive, sealed 100 sites, issued notices to 594 owners, challaned 322 and registered FIRs against 99 violators.

Similarly, the Rawalpindi Cantonment board during inspection of dengue breeding sites sealed 35 premises, issued notices to 175 owners, registered FIRs against 23 violators, and imposed a fine of Rs 550,000 on SOPs violators.

The Chaklala Cantonment Board sealed 17 sites, issued notices to 144 owners, and imposed a fine of Rs180,000 over violations under its ongoing anti-dengue drive.

Meanwhile, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during inspection of various sites issued notices to 50 owners and sealed eight sites on violations of dengue SOPs.

Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi teams sealed 17 while the tehsil administration sealed four sites during the inspection in their respective areas.

