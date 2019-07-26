UrduPoint.com
181 Unregistered Qingqi Auto-rickshaws Fined, 34 CNG Cylinders Removed From Public Transport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

181 unregistered Qingqi auto-rickshaws fined, 34 CNG cylinders removed from public transport

Sindh Transport Department in a drive against unregistered Qingqi auto-rickshaws fined 181 auto-rickshaws and imposed fines of Rs. 187,800 across the province while 34 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders were removed from buses in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Transport Department in a drive against unregistered Qingqi auto-rickshaws fined 181 auto-rickshaws and imposed fines of Rs. 187,800 across the province while 34 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders were removed from buses in Hyderabad.

As per details, 70 qingqi auto-rickshaws were fined Rs.70,000 in Sukkur, 96 in Larkana Rs. 50,800 and 15 in Dadu Rs.

13,000, said a statement issued here on Friday.

As many as 34 CNG cylinders were removed from passenger buses in Hyderabad and fines of Rs. 14,000 were imposed on these buses.

Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah has asked the drivers of passenger vehicles to keep the valid driving license, route permit and fitness certificates in their possession otherwise heavy fines would be imposed and vehicle would be impounded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

