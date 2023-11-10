18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that 18,107 cases of electricity theft and 9,360 cases of drug selling had been registered so far this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that 18,107 cases of electricity theft and 9,360 cases of drug selling had been registered so far this year.

In a statement issued here, he said 3,338 cases of electricity theft were registered in Iqbal town division and 3,183 cases in Sadar division.

Similarly, 4,256 cases were registered in Cantt, while 2,392 cases were registered in Model Town division. He said that 3,618 cases were registered in City division and 1,320 cases in Civil Lines.

Kamyana said 1,371 cases of drug-trafficking were registered in Iqbal Town division and 1,179 in Sadar. Also, 2,029 cases were registered in Cantt, 1791 in Model Town, 1,984 in City and 1,006 cases were registered in Civil Lines division.

More than 5,921-kg hashish, 147-kg heroin, 50-kg ice and 139,860 litres of alcohol were recovered from the accused.