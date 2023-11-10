Open Menu

18,107 Power Theft, 9,360 Drug-trafficking Cases Registered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 09:30 PM

18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases registered

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that 18,107 cases of electricity theft and 9,360 cases of drug selling had been registered so far this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday that 18,107 cases of electricity theft and 9,360 cases of drug selling had been registered so far this year.

In a statement issued here, he said 3,338 cases of electricity theft were registered in Iqbal town division and 3,183 cases in Sadar division.

Similarly, 4,256 cases were registered in Cantt, while 2,392 cases were registered in Model Town division. He said that 3,618 cases were registered in City division and 1,320 cases in Civil Lines.

Kamyana said 1,371 cases of drug-trafficking were registered in Iqbal Town division and 1,179 in Sadar. Also, 2,029 cases were registered in Cantt, 1791 in Model Town, 1,984 in City and 1,006 cases were registered in Civil Lines division.

More than 5,921-kg hashish, 147-kg heroin, 50-kg ice and 139,860 litres of alcohol were recovered from the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Electricity From

Recent Stories

vivo V29e 5G Introduced in Pakistan at an Attracti ..

Vivo V29e 5G Introduced in Pakistan at an Attractive Price of Rs. 109,999

25 seconds ago
 Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for ..

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for election

9 minutes ago
 PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

9 minutes ago
 Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets ..

Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets: transport minister

7 minutes ago
 Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to ..

Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to govern

7 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

13 minutes ago
'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Eur ..

'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

7 minutes ago
 Travel Mart Mela concludes

Travel Mart Mela concludes

7 minutes ago
 Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Champions ..

Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Championship

7 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Commi ..

DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Committee meeting

4 minutes ago
 5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ..

Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ceasefire in Gaza

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan