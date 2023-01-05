18,185 people trained by Rescue 1122 training wing in 2022

Incharge of Training Wing Rescue-1122 Malik Kamran on Wednesday released the annual performance report of the training wing for the year 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Incharge of Training Wing Rescue-1122 Malik Kamran on Wednesday released the annual performance report of the training wing for the year 2022.

According to the annual performance report, during the year 2022 training wing imparted training to 18,185 people in 105 different sessions in various departments including schools, colleges, universities, civil society, army, police, jail police, highway police and other institutions and 'madrassas' (seminaries).

The team from Rescue Training Wing provided rescue medical first aid, fire prevention and disaster training to students of 33 schools, 8 colleges and 4 universities, besides providing rescue training to the personnel of various departments.

The main objective of imparting training was to make people aware of first aid and fire and disasters and to prepare them for any unexpected situations so that they can help the injured in all kinds of emergencies and save their lives.

The training wing team also gave rescue training to the personnel of the Army, Police, Jail Police and Motorway Police so that they can better protect themselves and others in case of any emergency situation.