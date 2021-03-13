UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

181,998 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:56 PM

181,998 coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Punjab

As many as 181,998 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 181,998 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) spokesperson on Saturday, so far 90,777 frontline health workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine while 17,132 health workers have received the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Moreover, 11,089 senior citizens have been administered the coronavirus vaccine so far in the province.

So far 3,65,726 senior citizens have been registered for the vaccination, while 196,205 citizens have been intimated with the verification for vaccination.

The vaccination process continued across the province on the fourth day of the vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRU, DHA and Breathonix undertake research on rap ..

1 minute ago

Good news for mobile users as govt announces tax r ..

27 minutes ago

Love, peace hallmarks of Punjab culture: Chief Min ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition's seven votes "beauty of democracy" boo ..

4 minutes ago

NSD to initiate flagship int'l dialogue; unveil Pa ..

4 minutes ago

NCOC shows serious concern on rising COVID-19 posi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.