182 Arrested, 114 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 182 persons and sealed 114 shops over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) visited various bazaars in their areas of jurisdiction and inspected the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs.

In Namak Mandi, three restaurants including Madina Tika Corner, Shakirullah Restaurant and Sabir Restaurant were sealed over serving food to visitors on their premises in violation of ban.

Bazaars different areas including Phandu Road, Inqilab Road, Dalazak Road and other localities were also inspected and collectively 114 shops were sealed and 182 persons were arrested from different localities over violation of SOPs.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon both general public and trading community for compulsory wearing of safety masks outside their houses, strict implementation of the official corona preventive SOPs, otherwise legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

