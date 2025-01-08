182 Booked Over Poor Anti Dengue Measures
January 08, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) As many as 182 people were booked on charge of adopting poor anti dengue measures during last fortnight.
Addressing a meeting here on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr Shahab Aslam reviewed progress of dengue surveillance teams and directed them to accelerate their efforts for complete elimination of this menace.
He said that indoor surveillance was imperative to overcome dengue breeding and in this connection strict action should be taken against those who were not ready to implement anti-dengue SOPs.
He was informed that cases were got registered against 182 people during last two weeks as they adopted very poor measures against dengue.
