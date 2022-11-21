182 constables promoted

UrduPoint.com

The higher ranks 'shoulder badge pinning ceremony' for the officials of different wings of Lahore police was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The higher ranks 'shoulder badge pinning ceremony' for the officials of different wings of Lahore police was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Monday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest, whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters Muhammad Abdullah Lak and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The CCPO Lahore pinned badges of the new ranks on as many as 182 constables in a graceful ceremony. As many as 95 constables of Operations wing, 33 of Investigation wing, 34 of Punjab Constabulary, 10 constables constables of Security Division, seven personnel from different other units, 10 lady constables including constables from Elite Force and Dolphin Squad have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables after their cases were approved in the Promotion board headed by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The CCPO Lahore expressed good wishes for the career of promoted policemen.

"Departmental promotion not only upgrades rank but also increases responsibilities of the officers and officials who must serve people with more dedication and professionalism." Ghulam Mahmood Dogar hoped for best contribution from newly promoted head constables for the maintenance of peace, effective crime control, and citizen centric policing, saying that the process of timely promotions of officers and officials of Lahore Police would continue on regular basis.

He said under the integrated promotion system, more officers and personnel would be promoted in the coming months.

Lahore police arranged luncheon as a good will gesture at District Police lines.

