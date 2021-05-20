182 COVID-19 positive cases in district Okara

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :There are 182 COVID-19 positive cases in Okara district currently, out of which, four are being treated at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and DHQ Hospital South City while 178 patients have quarantined themselves at their homes.

This was stated by the spokesperson for district administration and focal person for anti-corona Deputy Director Khursheed Jilani in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He appealed to people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and their dear ones, and cover face with mask and use sanitiser in case of leaving home. People should also wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19, he advised.