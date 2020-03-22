UrduPoint.com
1.82 Mln Saplings Planted In Faisalabad Division

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::As many as 1,827,334 saplings were planted at 2054 km long banks of various canals and other available space in Faisalabad division under "10 billion Tree Tsunami" program of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Faisalabad Anwaarul Haq, the forest department in collaboration with irrigation department had planted 1,226,528 saplings at 1265 km long banks in Faisalabad district while 600,806 saplings were planted at 789 km long banks in Toba Tek Singh district.

The irrigation department will also look after these saplings and ensure their watering in-time, he added.

