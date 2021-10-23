182 new corona case reported in Punjab : P&SHD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that during the last 24 hours, 182 new corona cases have been reported from across the province out of which 105 from Lahore.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, he elaborated that 9 corona case reported in Rawalpindi, 15 in Multan, 12 in Faisalabad, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Sargodha, 3 in Pakpattan, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Attock, respectively.

The Secretary Health said that during last 24 hours, 450,340 people have been vaccinated in province, getting total to 56,901,431 people coverage overall in Punjab.

So far, the total number of cases has reached 438,832 besides, 417,921 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,023 till date, he added.

In recent 24 hours, 8 deaths including 4 in Lahore have been reported in Punjab due to coronavirus taking the total telly to 12,888. In the same period, 16,562 tests were conducted making a total of 7,798,646 tests.

On Friday, the overall rate of positive cases was recorded at 1.1 per cent in all cities of the province, while the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital was 2.6 per cent, 1.3 per cent in Rawalpindi, 1.2 per cent in Faisalabad, 1.7 per cent in Multan.