182 out of 1520 diagnosed as positive patients of coronavirus in last 24 hours: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that during the last 24 hours 1520 tests were conducted, of them 182 diagnosed as positive and the number of tests conducted so far in Sindh comes to 24458.

He disclosed this in a video message released from CM House, said a statement.

It may be noted that on Saturday 138 positive cases came out of 1666 tests and the positive cases increased to another 182 [cases] when 1520 more test were conducted. "The positives kept on increasing when more samples are tested," the chief minister said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that eight patients of coronavirus lost their lives on Sunday which was the highest toll so far. "The first patient had died on March 19 and after that the highest number of deaths of six patients was reported on April 11 and on Sunday it has claimed seven lives which is quite saddening and painful," he said and added "the total death toll of a month from March 19 to April 19 has reached to 56 which is 2.1 percent of the total patients." He said that the deaths of 56 patient in a month was quite worrisome and it showed that the coronavirus was claiming more than one life every day, therefore he urged the people to adopt precautionary measures.

Talking about the patients under treatment, the chief minister said that 1066 were in home isolation, 492 at Isolation centers and 299 were in different hospitals. The total number of patients under treatment are 1857, he said and added 33 patients recovered and left for their home and the patient recovered so far were 625 which was 25 percent of the total patients.

Giving details of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat people, the CM Sindh said that out of 4724 people 4346 were tested, of them 494 came as positive. Three Tabligh-e-Jamaat people recovered and returned to their home, he added.

The chief minister said that the first flight from Oman brought 176 Pakistanis and they all were tested. "With the grace of God 170 of the Oman-based Pakistanis tested as negative while the result of six others was being awaited. He added that the male passengers had been kept at Labour Colony while female housed in Ramada hotel at airport.

He said that very soon he would relax the lockdown, but it would not be the same life as it was on January 01. "We all have to adopt new health-oriented precautionary measure in our live and these precautions would continue till the treatment of COVID-19 is discovered," he warned.

He said that the coronavirus has brought an emergency all over the world and all the nations were fighting it by adopting the precautionary measures suggested by the experts. "We are a Muslim nation believing in hygiene and purity, therefore time has come to practice these principles of islam," he said.

The chief minister in his concluding remarks urged the people to keep social distancing even from their family members. "When any one returns to his/her home he/she must wash hands and change clothes and preferably take shower to keep his/her family members safe and secure from the virus," he said.