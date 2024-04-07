182 outlaws held; 48 kg drugs, cache of arms recovered in DI Khan last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Dera police arrested 182 outlaws including 108 drug peddlers recovering over 48 kilograms of drugs and a cache of illegal arms and ammunition over the last month, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said the district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood following the directions of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti making all out efforts to eradicate all crimes from the society.

He said the police have arrested 108 drug peddlers and recovered 32.265 kg of hashish, 12.574 kg of Ice drug, 3.

388 kg of heroin and one bottle of liquor during different operations taken across the district.

Similarly, he said, the police while taking actions against illegal arms and ammunition arrested 74 outlaws recovering two Kalashnikovs, 14 guns, five rifles, 72 Pistols and 15,564 cartridges.

The police registered 825 cases including 107 against drug dealers, 74 against those possessing illegal arms, six against gamblers, 471 of anti-terrorism activities, 102 against suspects, 16 under Ramazan Act and 16 against Kite-Flying while 33 against violators of National Action Plan (NAP).