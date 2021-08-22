182 people fined over violation of Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Administration Peshawar and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) during a joint crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) fined 182 people on Sunday.

The officers of district administration and RTA inspected the status of the implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in various BRT stations and buses. The joint team also inspected commuter vehicles at Charsadda Road and Motorway Interchange and also bus terminals and collectively fined 182 people over not wearing safety masks.

Furthermore, the officers of district administration also held meetings with the representatives of trading community including Karkhano Market and directed them for implementation of Corona SOPs in their respective bazaars in letter and spirit.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has appealed the people for adherence to Corona SOPs and wearing of safety masks in bazaars. He has further appealed for extending cooperation to the teams of Health Department for administering Corona vaccines to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign launched on the directives of the Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim was continued in the provincial metropolis.

During the campaign, joint teams of the officers of district administration, health and revenue departments carried-out door-to-door vaccination campaign and administered vaccines to the people.