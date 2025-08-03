182 Professional Beggars Netted During Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have intensified their crackdown and detained 182 professional beggars during the last 21 days.
According to police, special squads have been deployed to arrest professional beggars operating in markets, intersections, and along major roads and highways. Police said that many of professional beggars are linked to criminal activities, including theft and drug trafficking.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that strict surveillance is being maintained, particularly in high-traffic areas, to discourage begging and ensure public safety. He added that the campaign is in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and operations against professional beggars will continue throughout the city. Police have urged the public to cooperate and avoid giving money to street beggars, encouraging citizens to support legitimate welfare initiatives instead.
