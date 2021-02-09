182 references under trial in KP courts: NAB chairman told

A total of 182 corruption references of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are under trial in different accountability courts of Peshawar at Present, Director General NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan told Chairman NAB on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 182 corruption references of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are under trial in different accountability courts of Peshawar at Present, Director General NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan told Chairman NAB on Tuesday.

In a special briefing to the NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, in Peshawar bureau, DG apprised him that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau has recovered Rs 3,018.096 million from corrupt elements in last three years and deposited the recovered amount in national exchequer.

Awan apprised the chairman that the bureau is pursuing 307 complaints, 68 complaint verifications,95 inquiries and 38 investigations in accordance with law.

The bureau had also recovered million of rupees from fake housing societies and returned the looted money to poor investors.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau is playing key role in enhancing overall performance of NAB.

Bureau's officers consider eradication of corruption as national duty.

A total of 1,230 corruption references having corruption volume of Rs 943 billion are under trial in various accountability courts. NAB has decided to file early hearing pleas for early conclusion of these references.

The current management has no role in the affairs of UK based asset recovery firm Broadsheet as the agreement with the Broadsheet was inked in the year 2,000 and terminated in 2003.

While legal proceedings of the agreement with the firm were ended in 2009.

A commission has already started probe in Broadsheet issue.NAB would extend optimum cooperation to the commission.

The chairman NAB appreciated the performance of DG NAB Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan and histeam and hoped that the bureau will continue performing national duties in future with same spirit.