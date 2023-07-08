Open Menu

1821 Kashmiris Martyred In IIOJK Since Burhan Wani's Extrajudicial Killing: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

1821 Kashmiris martyred in IIOJK since Burhan Wani's extrajudicial killing: report

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian troops have martyred 1821 Kashmiris, including 40 women, since the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, in 2016 till date in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary, today, of those martyred Kashmiris, 242 have been killed in fake encounters or in custody during the period.

The report said at least 29,984 people have sustained injuries due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators and mourners by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

Burhan Wani was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on this day in 2016.

His extrajudicial killing had triggered a mass uprising in IIOJK and in the following just a few months, Indian troops had martyred over 150 innocent Kashmiris by firing bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters.

