1824 new cases of coronavirus detected, 29 more patients died: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that highest number of 7547 samples were tests for the first time which produced the highest number of 1,824 new cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that highest number of 7547 samples were tests for the first time which produced the highest number of 1,824 new cases.

"Whenever, we have conducted more tests who have detected more cases � it means local transmission has spread throughout province of Sindh," this he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday from the CM House.

The chief minister said that 7547 tests were conducted against which 1824 cases were detected. "This constitutes 24.2 percent of the tests conducted," he said.

He added that so far the government has tested 200093 samples which detected 32910 cases which constituted 16.5 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 29 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 555 that constituted 1.6 percent of the total patients. At present, 16333 patients were under treatment, of them 15070 were at Home Isolation, 111 at Isolation Centers and 1,152 at different hospitals. "Our 367 patients are in critical condition, of them 56 have been put on the ventilators," he disclosed.

According to the CM 487 patients have recovered and returned to their normal life.

The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 16,022 which constituted 49 percent.

He said that out of 1824 cases, 1284 belonged to Karachi. They include 323 to East, 299 South, 256 Central, 227 Korangi, 120 Malir and 59 West.

Talking about other districts, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Hyderabad has 73 new cases, Ghotki 36, Shikarpur 24, Jasmhoro and Kashmore 13 each, Qambar-Shahdadkot 10, Khairpur and Dadu nine each, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal eight each, Jacobabad seven, Nawabshah and Badin four each and Sanghar has three.

The chief minister said that lockdown has been eased further and public transport has also been allowed, therefore people would have to be more cautious.

Sharing the data of 97 passengers died in plane crash on May 22, the chief minister said that 89 bodies identified so far have been handed to over their heirs. He added that out of 89 bodies 53 have been identified through DNA.

He said that at present eight bodies, including two at Chhipa and six at Edhi were in the mortuaries. Murad Ali Shah added that three DNAs were yet to be matched.