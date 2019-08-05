1825 g hash seized, 17 arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested seventeen accused including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Police arrested seventeen accused including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Monday that the teams of different police station conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 17 accused recovering 1825 grams hashish, 110 litres liquor,a kalashnikov,five pistols 30 bore and two rifles 444 bore from them.

They were-- Rani Bibi, Azhar Iqbal, Hasnaat Rasool, Baber Hussain, Saif ur Rehman, Nadir Khan, Badar Shahzad, Sunny Masieh, Akram, Shakeel, Hamid and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.