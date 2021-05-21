182,532 vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :As many as 182,532 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 149,280 citizens had been given the first dose while 33,252 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 15,878 health workers were also given first dose while 9,043 received second dose of vaccine.

He said 17 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where people were gettingvaccine doses, adding that a sufficient stock of vaccine was available in the district.